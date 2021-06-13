A look at the World Rankings in archery

The qualifications for the Olympic archery Recurve category has been taking place right up till a month prior to the Olympics. Several teams have emerged as leading candidates to sweep home the Gold at Tokyo this year. Various World Cup events have also been held that have altered the positions in both compound and recurve categories. We take a look at the top-ranked in 10 different categories of competitive archery.



Recurve Men's Individual 1) Brady Ellison - USA

2) Mete Gazoz - Turkey

3) Mauro Nespoli - Italy Recurve Women's Individual

1) Lisa Barbelin - France

2) Kang Chae Young - South Korea

3) Deepika Kumari - India Recurve Men's Team 1) China

2) Netherlands

3) Spain Recurve Women's Team 1) South Korea

2) Italy

3) Chinese Taipei

Korean Womens Recurve Team

Recurve Mixed Team 1) South Korea

2) Netherlands

3) Italy Compound Men Individual 1) Mike Schloesser- Netherlands

2) Braden Gellenthien- USA

3) James Lutz- USA

Mike Schloesser



