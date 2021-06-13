Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Archery
A look at the World Rankings in archery
A glimpse of all the top three archers and international teams in respective categories as per the latest World Rankings
The qualifications for the Olympic archery Recurve category has been taking place right up till a month prior to the Olympics. Several teams have emerged as leading candidates to sweep home the Gold at Tokyo this year. Various World Cup events have also been held that have altered the positions in both compound and recurve categories. We take a look at the top-ranked in 10 different categories of competitive archery.
Recurve Men's Individual
- 1) Brady Ellison - USA
- 2) Mete Gazoz - Turkey
- 3) Mauro Nespoli - Italy
Recurve Women's Individual
- 1) Lisa Barbelin - France
- 2) Kang Chae Young - South Korea
- 3) Deepika Kumari - India
Recurve Men's Team
- 1) China
- 2) Netherlands
- 3) Spain
Recurve Women's Team
- 1) South Korea
- 2) Italy
- 3) Chinese Taipei
Recurve Mixed Team
- 1) South Korea
- 2) Netherlands
- 3) Italy
Compound Men Individual
- 1) Mike Schloesser- Netherlands
- 2) Braden Gellenthien- USA
- 3) James Lutz- USA
Compound Women Individual
- 1)Tanja Gellenthien -Denmark
- 2) Natalia Avdeeva -Russia
- 3) Sara Lopez- Colombia
Compound Men's Team
- 1) Turkey
- 2) France
- 3) Denmark
Compound Women's Team
- 1) USA
- 2) Turkey
- 3) Chinese Taipei
Compound Mixed Team
- 1) Denmark
- 2) Netherlands
- 3) France
Next Story