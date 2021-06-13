Top
TOKYO Olympics
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

A look at the World Rankings in archery

A glimpse of all the top three archers and international teams in respective categories as per the latest World Rankings

Deepika Kumari
X

Deepika Kumari ( Source: World Archery)

By

C.C. Chengappa

Updated: 2021-06-13T16:20:51+05:30

The qualifications for the Olympic archery Recurve category has been taking place right up till a month prior to the Olympics. Several teams have emerged as leading candidates to sweep home the Gold at Tokyo this year. Various World Cup events have also been held that have altered the positions in both compound and recurve categories. We take a look at the top-ranked in 10 different categories of competitive archery.


Recurve Men's Individual

  • 1) Brady Ellison - USA
  • 2) Mete Gazoz - Turkey
  • 3) Mauro Nespoli - Italy

Recurve Women's Individual

  • 1) Lisa Barbelin - France
  • 2) Kang Chae Young - South Korea
  • 3) Deepika Kumari - India

Recurve Men's Team

  • 1) China
  • 2) Netherlands
  • 3) Spain

Recurve Women's Team

  • 1) South Korea
  • 2) Italy
  • 3) Chinese Taipei
Korean Womens Recurve Team

Recurve Mixed Team

  • 1) South Korea
  • 2) Netherlands
  • 3) Italy

Compound Men Individual

  • 1) Mike Schloesser- Netherlands
  • 2) Braden Gellenthien- USA
  • 3) James Lutz- USA
Mike Schloesser


Compound Women Individual

  • 1)Tanja Gellenthien -Denmark
  • 2) Natalia Avdeeva -Russia
  • 3) Sara Lopez- Colombia

Compound Men's Team

  • 1) Turkey
  • 2) France
  • 3) Denmark

Compound Women's Team

  • 1) USA
  • 2) Turkey
  • 3) Chinese Taipei

Compound Mixed Team

  • 1) Denmark
  • 2) Netherlands
  • 3) France
Archery Deepika Kumari 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X