Archery
World Games 2022: Abhishek-Jyothi win bronze in Compound Mixed Team
The compound mixed team pair of Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam combined to bag India's first-ever medal in archery at the World Games. Verma and Jyothi defeated the Mexico's pair of Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra 157-156 in a closely fought bronze medal match at the ongoing 2022 World Games.
Verma and Jyothi started off in a brilliant fashion in the bronze medal encounter, hitting four 10s to take the first set 40-39. The Mexicans though hit back soon as the Indian faltered to equalise the score at 78-78 after the second set of four shots each.
The Indians once again edged ahead in the third set to take a 117-116 lead, before both the pairs shot a perfect 40 in the final round only for Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam to clinch the third spot on the podium for India.
This is India's first-ever medal in archery at the World Games. Before this edition of the World Games, India had a grand total of four medals in the competition's history.
Earlier in the day, Abhishek Verma lost his men's individual compound bronze play-off match against Christopher Perkins of Canada with a scoreline of 145-148.