World Games 2022: Abhishek Verma-Jyothi Vennam to play for bronze

Ace Indian compound archers, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha Vennam, have made their way into the bronze medal match of Compound Mixed Team event at the ongoing World Games 2022 in Birmingham, USA.

Abhishek and Jyothi first edged past New Zealand's Elizabeth Randle and Riku Van Tonder 156-155 in the quarterfinals, before losing out to Columbia's Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz 157-159 in a hard fought semifinal on Friday.

The Indian pair will now take on Mexico's Andrea Becerra and Miguel Becerra in the bronze medal match of compound mixed team at the World Games 2022.





On the other hand, in men's individual compound, Abhishek Verma dished out a big upset as he knocked out reigning World Champion and World Number 1 Mike Schlosser in a quarterfinal shoot-off. Both Verma and Mike were tied at 149-149 before the Indian came up with a perfect ten in the one-arrow shoot-off to advance to the semifinals.

Verma had earlier defeated American Ben Thompson and Robin Jaatma of Estonia in the first and second round respectively to enter the quarterfinals. He will now face off against the fourth seeded Frenchman Jean Boulch in the semifinals.