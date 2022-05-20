Archery World Cup: Jayanta Talukdar beats Olympic champion Mete Gazoz 6-0; exits in quarterfinal

Returning to the Indian team after a long time, archer Jayanta Talukdar beat reigning Olympic champion Mete Gazoz in the first round of the recurve men's individual at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 2 on Gwangju, South Korea.

The 36-year-old took down Gazoz in straight sets as he breezed past the Olympic champion 6-0 with relative ease in the very first round. Talukdar dominated the proceedings as he took the first set 28-27 after some below-par shooting from the Turkish star.

Talukdar, who has a World Cup gold to his name back from the year 2006, build on well to this good start to take the pocket the next two sets with the same scoreline and win the match 6-0.

Talukdar then raced to the quarterfinals of men's individual recurve with 6-4 win over Felix Weiser of Germany in the second round and 6-3 win over Eric Peters of Canada in the pre-quarters.

Fun fact - The returning Jayanta Talukdar beat the reigning Olympic Champion Mete Gazoz 6-0 in the first round...



Just Archery things... — Kapil Choudhary (@kapil857) May 20, 2022





Up against two-time Olympic champion (team) and reigning Asian champion Kim Woojin of South Korea in the quarters, Talukar took a 4-0 lead by winning the first two sets. Just when it looked like the Indian would advance to the semifinals on his return, the South Korean hit back to level things up at 5-5 to take the match into a shoot off.

Jayanta Talukdar's fairy-tale return was cut short in the shoot-off with Woojin shooting a bull's eye under pressure, compared to the Indian's 10.



