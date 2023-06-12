Archery
2023 Archery World cup stage 3 - Preview, Indian Squad, Schedule, Where to watch, Live streaming
All you need to know about the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 3.
A16-member Indian contingent will compete at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia from 13 to 18 June.
In Stage 2 of the Archery World Cup, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Deotale combined to win mixed compound gold, whereas Prathamesh clinched the men's individual compound gold to go with Avneet Kaur's bronze in the women's section of the same discipline.
The Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup will see the experienced compound archer Abhishek Verma making a comeback to the Indian setup.
Indian Squad for Stage 3
Compound Men – Rajat Chauhan, Praveen Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawakar, Abhishek Verma
Compound Women – Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam
Recurve Men – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Taurandeep Rai, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke
Recurve Women – Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta, Ankita Bhagat, Tanisha Verma
Schedule
June 13, Tuesday
Official Practice
Compound Qualifications Round
June 14, Wednesday
Compound Team Elimination Matches
Recurve Qualifications Round
June 15, Thursday
Recurve Team Elimination Matches
Compound Individual Elimination Matches
June 16, Friday
Mixed Team Elimination Matches
Recurve Individual Elimination Matches
June 17, Saturday
Compound Team Finals
Compound Individual Finals
June 18, Sunday
Recurve Team Finals
Recurve Individual Finals
Where to watch
All the medals matches of the Archery world cup stage 3 will be telecast live on India's Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD Tv channels.
Live Streaming
All the medal matches of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 will be streamed live on the Sony Liv App in India.