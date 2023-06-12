2023 Archery World cup stage 3 - Preview, Indian Squad, Schedule, Where to watch, Live streaming

﻿A16-member Indian contingent will compete at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia from 13 to 18 June.

In Stage 2 of the Archery World Cup, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Ojas Deotale combined to win mixed compound gold, whereas Prathamesh clinched the men's individual compound gold to go with Avneet Kaur's bronze in the women's section of the same discipline.

The Stage 3 of the Archery World Cup will see the experienced compound archer Abhishek Verma making a comeback to the Indian setup.

Indian Squad for Stage 3

Compound Men – Rajat Chauhan, Praveen Ojas Deotale, Prathamesh Jawakar, Abhishek Verma

Compound Women – Avneet Kaur, Parneet Kaur, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

Recurve Men – Dhiraj Bommadevara, Mrinal Chauhan, Taurandeep Rai, Tushar Prabhakar Shelke

Recurve Women – Bhajan Kaur, Sangeeta, Ankita Bhagat, Tanisha Verma

Schedule

June 13, Tuesday

Official Practice

Compound Qualifications Round

June 14, Wednesday

Compound Team Elimination Matches

Recurve Qualifications Round

June 15, Thursday

Recurve Team Elimination Matches

Compound Individual Elimination Matches

June 16, Friday

Mixed Team Elimination Matches

Recurve Individual Elimination Matches

June 17, Saturday

Compound Team Finals

Compound Individual Finals

June 18, Sunday

Recurve Team Finals

Recurve Individual Finals

Where to watch

All the medals matches of the Archery world cup stage 3 will be telecast live on India's Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD Tv channels.

Live Streaming

All the medal matches of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 will be streamed live on the Sony Liv App in India.