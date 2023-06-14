Archery
Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami breaks U18 compound world record
Aditi Gopichand Swami broke the U18 women's compound qualification world record at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 3.
India's Aditi Gopichand Swami, on Tuesday, broke the U18 women's compound qualification world record at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia.
The 16-year-old shot an impressive 711 in 72 arrows to top the qualification round ahead of Indian veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam and home favourite Sara Lopez.
The previous U18 world record in women's compound stood at 705 set by American Liko Arreola.
"I am very happy. I didn't expect that I was going to shoot like that and that score, but now I'm very happy with that score because I'm only 16 years old," Aditi said after writing her name in the history books.
Hailing from Satara in Maharashtra, Aditi Swami took up archery only in 2016 inspired by Pravin Jadhav, who went on to represent India at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She has since gone on to win medals at the Khelo India Games as well as the National Games held last year.
It was a strong display all-round from India they topped the women's team qualification with a score of 2119 - only one point behind the world record, which was set recently by South Korea in the Asia Cup Stage 3.
Accompanying Swami in the competition was Jyothi, who shot 708, and Parneet Kaur (700).