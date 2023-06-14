Archery World Cup: Aditi Swami breaks U18 compound world record

India's Aditi Gopichand Swami, on Tuesday, broke the U18 women's compound qualification world record at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Medellin, Colombia.

The 16-year-old shot an impressive 711 in 72 arrows to top the qualification round ahead of Indian veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam and home favourite Sara Lopez.

The previous U18 world record in women's compound stood at 705 set by American Liko Arreola.

"I am very happy. I didn't expect that I was going to shoot like that and that score, but now I'm very happy with that score because I'm only 16 years old," Aditi said after writing her name in the history books.

