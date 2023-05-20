Archery World Cup Stage 2: Prathamesh upsets world number 1 to win compound gold

India's Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, on Saturday, pulled off a major upset as he defeated world number 1 Mike Schloesser to bag the men's individual compound gold at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, China.

The 19-year-old Jawkar defeated the Dutch archer 149-148 in a closely contested final.

Ranked 54th in the world, Prathamesh Jawkar was at his absolute best in the final against Scholesser. The youngster started off with a 9 in the final, but that remained his only shot off the centre in the title clash.

Jawkar then shot 11 consecutive 10s, including six consecutive Xs or inner 10s to stay level with Scholesser at 119-119 going into the final set of three shots.

Under tremendous pressure with the Indian breathing down his neck throughout the final, Scholesser aka Mr. Perfect faltered with a 9 with his final arrow of the match and Jawkar accepted it with both hands to pocket his first-ever World Cup individual gold.





THE CLOSEST MATCH 😲🔥

Prathamesh Jawkar 🇮🇳 wins his firts-ever individual gold in the circuit in Shanghai.#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/pwQ85QvMpp — World Archery (@worldarchery) May 20, 2023





Prathamesh, who had finished a lowly 33rd in the qualification round, had earlier defeated the top-seed Kim Jongho of South Korea in the second round. He then took down Denmark's Martin Dambso in the third round in the quarterfinals.

The Indian then registered victories against South Korean Choi Yonghee and Estonian Robin Jaatma in the quarterfinals and semifinals respectively.

Bronze for Avneet

On the other hand, Avneet Kaur bagged the bronze medal in women's individual compound with a 147-144 win over Turkey's Ipek Tomruk.

Kaur had earlier lost to the experienced Ella Gibson in the semifinal after having taken down the top-seed Oh Yoohyun in a shoot-out in the third round of the competition.