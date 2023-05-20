Archery World Cup: Jyothi Vennam/Ojas Deotale win mixed compound gold

The Indian compound archers continued their gold medal winning run in 2023 as the experienced Jyothi Surekha Vennam and the young Ojas Deotale combined to bag the mixed team gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 2 in Shanghai, China.

The Indians defeated South Korea's Oh Yoohyun and Kim Jongho 156-155 in the final.

It was a very hard-fought battle in the final with both teams shooting 39 each in the first three sets and level at 117-117 after 12 arrows apiece.

With the gold medal on the line, the South Koreans faltered with a 38 out of 40 in the final set, while the Indians maintained their consistency with 39 to walk home with the top spot on the podium.

This is Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Ojas Deotale's second mixed compound gold medal of the season after having won the title at the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey last month.



This is also Jyothi's third gold medal of the season after also having won the women's individual compound gold in Turkey.



