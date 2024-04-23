Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian women's compound team top ranking round

The Indian women's compound archery team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur topped the ranking round of the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai with a combined 2118 points on Tuesday.

Jyothi, who won three Asian Games gold medals in Hangzhou, is currently second in the women's compound individual category with 711 points behind Mexico's Andrea Becerra, who topped the ranking chart with 713 points.

Aditi, on the other hand, is India's second best-placed compound archer with 704 points, while Parneet achieved 703 points.

Avneet Kaur, the other Indian compound archer in the fray, accumulated 696 points.

In complete contrast, no Indian could achieve a top 10 finish in the ranking round in the men's compound archery, with Abhishek Verma at 13th (708 points) India's number one. Priyansh is ranked 14th with 707 points. Prathamesh Fuge and Rajat Chauhan earned 706 points each.

However, Abhishek, Priyansh and Prathmaesh managed to put India in fourth place with 2121 points.

Abhishek later partnered with Jyothi Surekha in the compound mixed team ranking round and stood behind Korea on the chart with 1419 points.

The compound team and elimination round and the recurve qualification round will happen on Wednesday.

The compound finals are scheduled for April 27.