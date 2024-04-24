Archery World Cup Stage 1: Indian men's, women's compound teams reach finals

The Indian men's and women's compound teams reached the finals of the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai on Wednesday.



While the Indian men's team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathmesh Fuge edged out South Korea 235-233 in the semifinal, the women's team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand and Parneet Kaur defeated Estonia 235-230 to reach the finals.

In the men's semifinal, the first two ends were tied at 59-59 and 118-118. It was in the third end that India managed to take a slender lead as the score stood at 176-175 in the Indian trio's favour.

In the fourth and final end, the Indian male archers increased their lead by two points at 235-233 to emerge victorious.

The Indian women's archers started the game on the back foot as Estonia took a slim lead at 60-59 in the end 1. In the end two, Indian archers did well to gain a three-point lead at 118-115.

By the end of the third end, Indian women increased their lead by six points and eventually won the contest 235-230.

En route to the finals, the Indian men's team defeated the Philippines and Denmark in the first and second rounds, while the women's team defeated Turkey in the second round after topping the ranking round.

In the finals, the women's team will go up against Italy, while the men's team will face the Netherlands.



The finals will be played on April 27.