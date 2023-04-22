Archery World Cup: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins women's compound gold

India's Jyothi Surekha Vennman, on Saturday, backed up her mixed compound gold medal with a women's individual compound gold at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey.

Vennam, who had topped the qualification round, defeated the veteran Sara Lopez of 149-146 in the final. The Indian had lost to her in the 2021 World Championships final to settle for a silver medal then.

FIRST-EVER stage win for Jyothi Surekha Vennam 🇮🇳💥🥇#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6mwuNjIXqD — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 22, 2023





The win over Lopez in the final also hands, Jyothi Surekha Vennman her first-ever individual World Cup gold medal. This comes just hours after she won her second mixed compound World Cup partnering the young Ojas Deotale.

Earlier in the day, Vennamn had defeated, world number 1 Ella Gibson 148-146 to make her way into the title clash.