Archery World Cup: Jyothi/Ojas win mixed compound gold

The newly formed Indian mixed compound pair of the experienced Jyothi Surekha Vennam and the young Ojas Deotale started their partnership with a gold medal at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, Turkey.

The Indian pair defeated Chinese Taipei's Chen Yi-Hsuan and Chen Chieh-Lun 159-154 in the final to bag India's first medal of the competition.

Jyothi and Ojas never looked in any sort of trouble from their opponents as they kept on shooting perfect 10s one after the other for in their first fourteen shots.

The duo was enroute to set a new World Record with a perfect 160, but Ojas faltered with a nine in the fourth set with India's penultimate shot.

"We had not thought about the world record, but yeah I dropped a 9. We will try to get that next time. I had not thought of the world record," Ojas Deotale said after the win.

The Indian pair had reached the final with a 157-154 win over the team from Malaysia in the semifinal.

While this brings curtains on Deotale's campaign at the World Cup Stage 1, Jyothi Surekha Vennam will now be in action in women's compound semifinal later on Saturday.

Vennam, who had topped the qualification round, will take on England's Ella Gibson for a place in the final.