Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team wins silver

The Indian men's recurve team of Atanu Das, Dheeraj, and Tarundeep Rai, on Sunday, won the silver medal at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Antalya, after losing in a shoot-off to China in the final.

The Indian trio started off very slowly with just a solitary 10 from Dheeraj in the first two sets as they trailed 0-2.

However with the gold medal on the line, the experienced Das and Rai stepped up as perfect supporting cast to the young Dheeraj as they won the third set 59-58 to start a comeback.

India took home the fourth set as well, thanks to an eight from China with their final shot, to force a shoot-off.

The shoot-off ended with both India and China level at a score of 28, but the latter took home the gold medal in their first World Cup appearance in over four years with an inner-ten.

While this contest brings an end to Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai's campaign in Antalya, Dheeraj will be in action in men's individual recurve semifinal later on Sunday.