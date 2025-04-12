Archery World Cup Florida: Jyothi-Rishabh clinch the mixed compound team title

The Indian mixed compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav came from behind to clinch the 2025 Florida Archery World Cup title in Central Florida, USA, on Saturday.

This is the maiden World Cup gold medal for Rishabh Yadav, whereas the veteran archer Jyothi clinched her 11th World Cup gold medal and the fifth in the mixed team category.

The Indian pair is also the first-ever champions of the compound mixed team event as an Olympic event, as the IOC has agreed to include this particular discipline for the LA Olympics in 2028.

Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav clinched their medal after winning a thrilling gold medal match (153-151) against the Chinese Taipei pair of Huang I-Jou and Chen Chieh-Lun.

Comeback victory for Jyothi-Rishabh

The Indian pair had a poor start to the final as Rishabh Yadav shot an 8 on the first arrow of the final, whereas the Chinese Taipei started with a perfect 20 in the first series of the opening set.

But the Indian pair didn't lose hope and continued to put pressure on the Chinese Taipei pair with regular 10s and kept the deficit within range throughout the match.

Chinese Taipei entered the final set with a 1-point lead and was looking good for the title, but then an 8 from Huang took the scores to level terms before going into the final series of two arrows.

The Indian duo took full advantage of a slight opening and shot a perfect 20 in the final series of the set, and the Chinese taipei faltered under pressure to shoot two 9s and lose the match, 151-153.