Archery World Cup Florida: Indian compound mixed team advance to the final

The Indian compound mixed team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Rishabh Yadav made a brilliant start to the year, making it to the final of the first World Cup Stage of the year in Florida, USA.

This was the first international event of the mixed team compound category since the announcement of its debut at the LA Olympics in 2028.

The Indian pair showed excellent shooting and reached the final with a dominating 159-155 over Slovenia in the semifinals. They maintained their lead throughout the match and just missed the perfect 160 by one point.

Earlier, the fifth-seeded Indian team first took down Spain and then the experienced fourth-seeded Denmark to book their spot in the semifinals, shooting a decent score of 156 in both rounds.

They will now take on Chinese Taipei, who claimed a shoot-off victory in their semi-final match, in the gold medal match on Saturday.

Quarterfinal exit for Recurve Mixed Team

Meanwhile, it was not a good day for the Indian recurve mixed team of Dhiraj Boomadevera and Anshika Kumari, who lost their quarterfinal match (2-6) to Spain's Elia Canales and Pablo Acha.

However, they started the day brilliantly and took a dominating 5-1 win over the Italian pair in the round of 16. But, they couldn't maintain that in the next round and with a few mid-30 scores, lost to Spain.

Both Dhiraj and Anshika, alongside six other Indian recurve archers, including Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, will now move to the Individual elimination round, scheduled to start later today at midnight.