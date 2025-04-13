Archery World Cup Florida: India men's recurve team win silver

The Indian men's recurve team bagged a silver medal at the 2025 Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Florida on Sunday.

The Indian trio of Atanu Das, Dhiraj Bommadevara, and Tarundeep Rai took home the second place following a 1-5 loss in the gold medal match against China.

The final started in a thrilling manner with both teams sharing the point in the first set, shooting 54 apiece. Shooting the final arrow of the first set, Atanu had strayed into the eight-point zone. Anything better would have given India a head start.

China tightened the screws in the second set, shooting 58 out of a possible 60. India, in reply, could muster only 55 to concede the set.

Though China dipped to 55 in the third set, India failed to take advantage. Tarundeep shot the lone 10 of the set for India as they added up to a total of 54 to concede the match.

Earlier in the competition, India had beaten Spain 6-2 to in the semi-finals to enter the gold medal match.

Later in the day, Dhiraj Bommadevara – the lone Indian to make it to the individual recurve semi-finals – will take on the second seeded Florian Unruh of Germany for a spot in the men's recurve final.



