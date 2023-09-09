Archery World Cup Final: Preview, Schedule, Squad, Where to watch, Live Stream

The world's best archers will be in action at the Archery World Cup Final in Hermosillo, Mexico from 9th-10th September. The tournament will act as the season-ending 'Champion of Champions' clash for the top archers.

The winners of previous world cups in 2023- Antalya (Turkey), Shanghai (China), Medellin (Colombia), and Paris (France) and those with the best World Cup rankings qualified for the Final, while Mexico received one spot in each category as host nation.

In all only 32 archers, eight in each of the four categories( men, women recurve, and men, women compound), have made it to the two-day event in Mexico.

World Champion Aditi Gopichand Swami will be in action

India will have archers in three categories and will go unrepresented in Women's recurve.

India's youngest world champion Aditi Gopichand Swami and veteran Jyothi Surekha Vennam will be in the Women's compound category facing tough competition from World No. 1 Ella Gibson of Great Britain and defending champion and World No. 2 Sara Lopez of Colombia.

In the men's compound, India will have experienced Abhishek Verma and youngster Prathamesh Jawkar, who won gold in Shangia after defeating World No. 1 Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands.

Dhiraj Bommadevara made it to men's recurve based on rankings after winning a bronze medal at the Antalya, Turkey edition.

Indian Squad for the Archery World Cup Final 2023

Compound Men: Abhishek Verma and Prathamesh Jawakar



Compound Women: Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Aditi Swami Gopichand



Recurve Men: Dhiraj Bommadevara



Schedule for the Archery World Cup Final 2023

10 September – Compound Women’s Quarterfinal - Jyothi Surekha Vennam 3:33 AM IST, Aditi Goswami 4:00 AM IST, Semifinals - 4:27 AM IST, Final - 05:08 AM IST

10 September – Compound Men’s Quarterfinal - Abhishek Verma 7:46 AM IST, Prathamesh Jawakar 8:00 AM IST, Semifinals - 8:27 AM IST, Final - 09:08 AM IST

11 September – Recurve Women’s Quartefinals - 3:33 AM IST, Semifinals - 4:27 AM IST, Final - 05:08 AM IST

11 September – Recurve Men’s Quarterfinal - Dhiraj Bommadevara 8:00 AM IST, Semifinals - 8:27 AM IST, Final - 09:08 AM IST

Where to watch the live telecast of the Archery World Cup final 2023?

The Archery World Cup Final 2023 will be telecasted live on the Sony Ten 5 and Sony Ten 5 HD TV channels

Where to livestream the Archery World Cup final 2023?

The tournament will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App in India.