Archery World Cup: Dhiraj Bommadevara wins men's recurve bronze

Just hours after winning a silver medal with the men's recurve team, Dhiraj Bommadevara, on Sunday, bagged the men's individual recurve bronze with a 7-3 win over Ilfat Abdullin of Kazakhstan at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1.

The duo shared spoils in the first set, before Dhiraj shot an exceptional 29 in the second to take a 2-1 lead in the bronze medal match.

The Indian then surrendered the third set 28-29 as Abdullin equalised at 3-3 at the end of the third set.

With a first-ever individual World Cup medal slipping out of hands, Dhiraj shot 29 out of a possible 30 in the next two sets to earn a place on the podium in Antalya.

Dhiraj had earlier lost to the sixth seed Dan Olaru 4-6 in the semifinal.

With this, India's campaign at the 2023 Archery World Cup Stage 1 comes to an end. The country's archers finish with a total of 4 medals - two gold medals in compound, a silver and a bronze in recurve.