Archery World Championships - Preview, Schedule, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming
More than a month after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian archers will return to action at the international stage with the Archery World Championships in Yankton, USA starting Tuesday.
A total of 12 Indian archers - none of whom competed at the Tokyo Olympics, will be seen in action across ten different events during the week-long World Championships.
What is the Indian team for the World Championships?
The Indian team for the World Championships is fairly young, with an average age of 21.16. Only compound archers Jyothi Surekha (25) and Abhishek Verma (32) are aged above 25 in the 12-member squad.
The team also includes three 17-year-old's in Parth Salunkhe, Priya Gurjar and Ridhi Por.
Men's Recurve: Aditya Choudhary, Parth Salunkhe, Atul Verma
Women's Recurve: Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari and Ridhi Por
Men's Compound: Abhishek Verma, Sangam Bisla and Rishab Yadav
Women's Compound: Jyothi Surekha, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar
Why are the Tokyo Olympians not competing at the World Championships?
The four archers who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics are not competing at the World Championships in Yankton owing to their poor outing at the national trials. All four of Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai performed way below the expectations to miss out on the World Championships squad.
Schedule
21st September: All four Qualification Rounds
22nd September: Team and Mixed Team Eliminations - Compound and Recurve
23rd September: Team and Mixed Team Eliminations - Compound and Recurve
24th September: Individual and Team Finals - Compound and Recurve
25th September: Mixed Team and Individual Medal Matches - Compound
26th September: Mixed Team and Individual Medal Matches - Recurve
Where to Watch?
There will be no telecast of the World Championships matches on television in India. You can instead catch the Live stream on World Archery's YouTube channel for free.