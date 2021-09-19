Archery World Championships - Preview, Schedule, When and Where to Watch, Live Streaming

More than a month after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the Indian archers will return to action at the international stage with the Archery World Championships in Yankton, USA starting Tuesday.

A total of 12 Indian archers - none of whom competed at the Tokyo Olympics, will be seen in action across ten different events during the week-long World Championships.

What is the Indian team for the World Championships?

The Indian team for the World Championships is fairly young, with an average age of 21.16. Only compound archers Jyothi Surekha (25) and Abhishek Verma (32) are aged above 25 in the 12-member squad.

The team also includes three 17-year-old's in Parth Salunkhe, Priya Gurjar and Ridhi Por.

Men's Recurve: Aditya Choudhary, Parth Salunkhe, Atul Verma

Women's Recurve: Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari and Ridhi Por

Men's Compound: Abhishek Verma, Sangam Bisla and Rishab Yadav

Women's Compound: Jyothi Surekha, Muskan Kirar, Priya Gurjar

Why are the Tokyo Olympians not competing at the World Championships?

The four archers who represented India at the Tokyo Olympics are not competing at the World Championships in Yankton owing to their poor outing at the national trials. All four of Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai performed way below the expectations to miss out on the World Championships squad.

Schedule

21st September: All four Qualification Rounds

22nd September: Team and Mixed Team Eliminations - Compound and Recurve

23rd September: Team and Mixed Team Eliminations - Compound and Recurve

24th September: Individual and Team Finals - Compound and Recurve

25th September: Mixed Team and Individual Medal Matches - Compound

26th September: Mixed Team and Individual Medal Matches - Recurve

Where to Watch?

There will be no telecast of the World Championships matches on television in India. You can instead catch the Live stream on World Archery's YouTube channel for free.