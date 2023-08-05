World Archery C'ships 2023: India top medal tally with best-ever show of 3 gold

India have moved to the top of the 2023 World Archery Championsips medal table with three gold medals and one bronze on Saturday. Ojas Pravin Deotale took the men's compound title to follow up on Aditi Gopichand Swami and the women compound team's earlier success.

India had never won a gold medal in the 92 years since the start of the World Archery Championships before this. India had won 11 medals - 9 silver and 2 bronze - but no gold medals. The previous best haul at the WAC by the Indian contingent was at the last edition four years ago, when three silver medals had been won.

While India have come out as surprise medal table toppers with one day to go in the event, South Korea are second with two golds while hosts Germany, with one gold, sit third.

Ojas Pravin Deotale puts india on TOP 🥇He is the new world champion in Berlin.#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/ea3Y7sbaso — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023

The 2023 World Archery Championships are set to conclude on Sunday with the individual recurve men's and women's finals.

It was a historic day for compound archers in Berlin on Saturday.

Ojas Deotale's gold medal made him the first male archer from India to be crowned world champion. This was after Aditi Gopichand Swami scripted history by becoming the youngest-ever world champion at the WAC. Jyothi Surekha Vennam made up for her semi-final defeat with a 150-146 win over Ipek Tomruk of Turkey to claim bronze.

Aditi Swami gets the FIRST individual WORLD TITLE for India.The 17-year-old prodigy is now the world champion. 🏆#WorldArchery pic.twitter.com/oBbtgxyzq3 — World Archery (@worldarchery) August 5, 2023

Incidentally, both Aditi and Deotale train at the same academy in drought-prone Satara under coach Pravin Sawant.

List of Indian medallists at World Archery Championships

2005 recurve men team silver, Tarundeep Rai, Gautam Singh, Jayanta Talukdar

2011 recurve women team silver, Deepika Kumari, Laishram Bombayla Devi, Chekrovolu Swuro

2015 recurve women team silver, Rimil Buriuly, Deepika Kumari, Laxmirani Majhi

2015 compound men silver, Rajat Chauhan

2017 compound women team silver, Trisha Deb, Lily Chanu Paonam, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

2019 recurve men team silver, Atanu Das, Pravin Ramesh Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai

2019 compound women bronze, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

2019 compound women team bronze, Raj Kaur, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

2021 compound women silver, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

2021 compound women team silver, Priya Gurjar, Muskan Kirar, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

2021 compound mixed team silver, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Abhishek Verma

2023 compound women team gold, Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur

2023 compound women gold, Aditi Gopichand Swami

2023 compound women bronze, Jyothi Surekha Vennam

2023 compound men gold, Ojas Pravin Deotale