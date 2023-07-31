World Archery Championships 2023: Preview, Schedule & Live Stream for Paris 2024 Qualifiers

The highly anticipated Paris 2024 Olympic Qualifier in archery is set to take place from 31 July to 6 August at the World Archery Championships 2023 in Berlin, Germany. Archery enthusiasts can catch the action-packed event on the Olympic Channel through Olympics.com, subject to territorial restrictions.

Over 530 skilled recurve and compound archers from around the world will gather in Berlin to compete in 10 exciting events, with almost 330 of them vying for a coveted qualification spot in the Olympic Games next year.

The archery battles will unfold at the prestigious Maifeld and along Olympischer Platz in the iconic Berlin Olympic Park, offering a thrilling spectacle for fans. In total, there will be 24 Olympic quota spots up for grabs during the championships.

To stay updated on the 2023 World Archery Championships and its Paris 2024 qualifying events, here's the full schedule:

All times are in Central European Summer Time (CEST), Which is approximately 3.5 hours before IST.

Schedule

Monday 31 July

- Training sessions

Tuesday 1 August



- 09:30–12:30 Men's and women's recurve qualification

- 14:00–17:00 Men's and women's compound qualifying

Wednesday 2 August



- 10:00–11:45 Men's and women's team recurve round of 24, round of 16, quarter-finals

- 13:00–14:55 Mixed team recurve and Mixed team compound round of 24, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

- 16:00–18:15 Men's and women's team compound round of 24, round of 16, quarter-finals, semi-finals

Thursday 3 August



- 09:30–12:30 Men's and women's recurve round of 96, round of 48, round of 32, round of 16

- 14:00–17:00 Men's and women's compound round of 96, round of 48, round of 32, round of 16

Friday 4 August



- 10:02–11:06 Women's team compound bronze and gold finals

- 11:06–12:10 Men's team compound bronze and gold finals

- 12:10–13:00 Mixed team compound bronze and gold finals

- 14:02–16:03 Women's team recurve semi-finals, bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)

- 16:03–18:04 Men's team recurve semi-finals, bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)

- 18:04–18:54 Mixed team recurve bronze and gold finals

Saturday 5 August



- 10:02–11:14 Women's compound quarter-finals, semi-finals

- 11:19–11:53 Women's compound bronze and gold finals

- 14:02–15:14 Men's compound quarter-finals, semi-finals

- 15:19–15:53 Men's compound bronze and gold finals

Sunday 6 August



- 10:02–11:14 Women's recurve quarter-finals, semi-finals (Olympic qualifier)

- 11:19–11:53 Women's recurve bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)

- 14:02–15:14 Men's recurve quarter-finals, semi-finals (Olympic qualifier)

- 15:19–15:53 Men's recurve bronze and gold finals (Olympic qualifier)

The World Archery Championships Berlin 2023 will be live-streamed on the Olympic Channel via Olympics.com and the official Olympics apps for mobile and connected TV devices (subject to territorial restrictions).

Additionally, a live stream may also be available on the WorldArcheryTV YouTube channel, allowing fans from all corners of the globe to witness the awe-inspiring talent on display during this prestigious event.