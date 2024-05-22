Archery World Cup Stage 2: Indian women's compound team reach final, men miss medal

The Indian women's compound team reached the final of the Archery World Cup Stage 2 as Deepika Kumari has been seeded fourth after the women's recurve ranking round in Yecheon, South Korea on Wednesday.

The world champion trio of Jyothi Surekha, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Swami, once again proved their mettle by reaching the consecutive final in the World Cup circuit this year.

They registered a comfortable 233-229 victory over the USA in the semifinals to set up a title clash against Turkiye, who knocked out the top-seeded South Korea in their last-four match. The title clash is scheduled for May 25.

The Indian trio got past the seventh-seeded Italian team in the quarterfinals (236-234) after a close high-scoring match. India won the Archery World Cup Stage 1 in Shanghai last month and will be eager to double it up in Yecheon.

On the contrary, the men's compound team of Abhishek Verma, Priyansh and Prathamesh Fuge, failed to impress as they lost their bronze medal match against Australia despite shooting a perfect 30 in the shoot-off.

Earlier, the Indian men's team lost to the top-seeded US men's team in another close match decided on the shoot-off in the semifinals. The men's compound team won the gold medal in the Archery World Stage 1 last month in Shanghai.

🇮🇳's Compound Women's Team archered their way to the final of the Archery World Cup (Stage 2).🎯🏹



The triad: Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet defeated 🇺🇲 233-229 in the semifinals and are set to face the Turks 🇹🇷 in the ultimate show on 25th May. #Archery pic.twitter.com/mNc7VtlOug — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) May 22, 2024

Deepika in top 5 after ranking round

Deepika Kumari has been seeded fourth in the women's ranking round after an impressive shooting on the field. She shot a total of 677 and claimed a top-five finish for India in the women's recurve on an otherwise dismal day for India.

The most experienced Indian archer, Tarundeep Rai, continued his good form this year to make another top 10 finish, that too in a highly packed field of men's recurve ranking round which had 129 participants.

Tarun shot 681 to finish in 6th position and toppled his young counterpart Dhiraj for a spot in the mixed team spot.

Recurve ranking round results:

Men's

Tarundeep Rai - 681 at 6th

Dhiraj Boomadevara - 678 at 11th

Mrinal Chauhan -673 at 21st

Pravin Jadhav - 671 at 25th

Women's

Deepika Kumari - 677 at 4th

Bhajan Kaur - 653 at 34th

Ankita Bhakat - 646 at 49th

Komalika Bari - 625 at 92nd

Team competition

Men's Team - 2032 at 2nd



Women's Team - 1976 at 6th

Mixed Team - 1358 at 2nd