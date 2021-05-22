Women's archery team uncertain about qualifying for Tokyo Olympics

A cloud of uncertainty is looming over Indian women's recurve archery team that is vying for a spot at the Tokyo Olympics through the Final Qualifying Event in Paris from June 18.



Following a restriction on travel to take part in the World Cup Stage II in Switzerland, now the French Embassy has informed the Archery Association of India (AAI) that they are not providing short-term visas due to the second Covid-19 wave. France has banned flights from India, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, and South Africa. Only long-term visas are being granted at the moment.



The Indian women's recurve archery team was one of the favourites to earn the Olympic quota in Paris. Only Deepika Kumari has earned an individual quota among women for the Olympics. The Indian archery team is also going to take part in the World Cup Stage III in Paris from June where the men's recurve team and both compound teams are scheduled to join the women to take part.



"We are looking at various other ways to ensure the team has the chance to travel and participate there. These are unprecedented times but we are hopeful a solution will be found," AAI secretary Pramod Chandurkar informed The New Indian Express.



While the NSF seems hopeful of reaching a positive conclusion, there are chances that even if somehow visas are managed, quarantine rules may come into effect for the team and that might hamper performance. Also, there seems to be a question mark regarding the compound archers, none of whom are vaccinated. All recurve archers have received both jabs.



The team of Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, Komalika Bari, and Madhu Vedwan (reserve) are in contention for the women's team slot while the men's team of Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav have already secured their Olympic spots.