Who is Jyothi Surekha Vennam? 10 things to know about India's star archer

Jyothi Surekha Vennam has clinched a total of three silver medals at the ongoing Archery World Championships in Yankton, USA. One of the more experienced players in the Indian contingent for the World Championships, Jyothi has been in tremendous form throughout the campaign.

After bagging the silver medal in the mixed compound, and women's team compound, Jyothi Surekha Vennam earned the second spot on the podium in the women's individual event. Here are 10 things to know about the star archer.

How old is Jyothi Surekha Vennam?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam is 25-year-old.

Where does Jyothi Surekha Vennam hail from?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam hails from Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Which discipline of archery does Jyothi Surekha Vennam specialise in?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam specialises in compound archery.

What is the family background of Jyothi Surekha Vennam?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam comes from a middle-class background. Her father is a veterinarian and her mother is a homemaker.

From where did Jyothi Surekha Vennam complete her schooling?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam completed her schooling from the Nalanda Institue.

Did Jyothi Surekha Vennam practice any other sport before archery?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam was a swimmer before picking up archery. She, in fact, has her name registered in the Limca Book of Records for crossing a 5-km long Krishna River three times with timing of 3:20.06.

When did Jyothi Surekha Vennam start archery?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam started archery as a 9-year-old in the year 2007.

When did Jyothi Surekha Vennam make her international debut?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam made her international debut in the year 2011.

What are the previous international achievements of Jyothi Surekha Vennam?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam has won multiple medals at the Youth, Asian and World levels before her exploits in Yankton. In fact, before this edition, she already boasted of two bronze and one silver at the World Championships.

Has Jyothi Surekha Vennam been conferred with any National Sports Award?

Jyothi Surekha Vennam was honoured with the Arjuna Award in 2017 and has been nominated for the 2021 Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna award.