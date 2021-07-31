Indian archers came to Tokyo Olympics high on confidence and momentum.



Team: Deepika Kumari, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav, Tarundeep Rai.

Announced on 8th March, the Indian contingent qualified for men's and women's individual and men's Team events. At the same time, the women's team failed to make the cut, the first time since the 2004 Athens Games. India reached as far as QF in Rio 2016 when the women's team of Deepika Kumari, Bombalya Devi, and Laxmirani Manjhi fell against Russia in a tussle. With astounding performances, particularly from Deepika at the world stage tournaments, Tokyo promised a medal.

Let's have a look at how the archers performed:

Mixed Team Event

Rio 2016: N/A

Tokyo 2020 Ranking Round: 9th

Tokyo 2020 Final Result: QF lost to Korea 2-6

The Mixed Team event marked its debut at the Tokyo Olympics.

The husband-wife duo of Deepika and Atanu Das won the mixed team event in Paris World Stage 3. Their chemistry and understanding of each other's game made this event the best bet for a medal.

The rankings round, however, derailed this plan. With a score of 653, Atanu could only manage the 35th position while the debutant Pravin Jadhav ranked 31st; this meant India paired Deepika with Pravin.

The Indian duo defeated #8 seeds Chinese Taipei 5-3, where Pravin delivered under pressure in a close match.



The quarterfinals presented a stern test against #1 seeds Korea and India crumbled 2-6. A win here would have allowed them to contest for at least a Bronze

Women's Individual:

Deepika Kumari, India's ace archer and the lone Indian woman to qualify for the games, looked strong as World Number 1. Having won 3 Gold medals from World Stage 3 in Paris just a month ago, there were high expectations from her.

Rio 2016: Round of 16



Tokyo 2020 Ranking Round: 9th

Tokyo 2020 Final Result: QF lost to An San (KOR) 0-6

With a disappointing performance in the ranking round, Deepika was handed a tough draw. She, however, kept her calm to edge out Karma (BHU) 6-0, Mucino Fernandez (USA) 6-4 and Rio Team Silver medalist Perova (ROC) 6-5 in an exhilarating shoot off.