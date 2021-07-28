Tokyo Olympics Day 5 - Archery LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in elimination rounds, score, commentary, result

Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE commentary of the individual 1/32 elimination rounds on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav take up the challenge in the Men's events while Deepika Kumari is the sole Indian representation in the Women's event.

Timings:

Tarundeep Rai (IND) vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) - 07.31 AM IST

Pravin Jadhav (IND) vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12.30 PM IST

Deepika Kumari (IND) vs Karma (BHU) - 02.14 PM IST



