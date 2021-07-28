Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Archery
Tokyo Olympics Day 5 - Archery LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in elimination rounds, score, commentary, result
Follow all the action LIVE from Tokyo Olympics as Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai battle it out in the individual events
Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE commentary of the individual 1/32 elimination rounds on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav take up the challenge in the Men's events while Deepika Kumari is the sole Indian representation in the Women's event.
Timings:
Tarundeep Rai (IND) vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) - 07.31 AM IST
Pravin Jadhav (IND) vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12.30 PM IST
Deepika Kumari (IND) vs Karma (BHU) - 02.14 PM IST
