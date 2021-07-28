Top
Bg

INDIA AT TOKYO OLYMPICS

INDIA AT OLYMPICS

Gold 0
silver 1
Bronze 0
india
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

Tokyo Olympics Day 5 - Archery LIVE Updates: Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai in elimination rounds, score, commentary, result

Follow all the action LIVE from Tokyo Olympics as Deepika Kumari, Pravin Jadhav and Tarundeep Rai battle it out in the individual events

Archers Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari at Tokyo Olympics (Source: Getty)
X

Archers Pravin Jadhav and Deepika Kumari (Source: Getty)

By

Sayak Dipta Dey

Published: 27 July 2021 9:38 PM GMT

Hello and Welcome to the Bridge's LIVE commentary of the individual 1/32 elimination rounds on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav take up the challenge in the Men's events while Deepika Kumari is the sole Indian representation in the Women's event.

Timings:

Tarundeep Rai (IND) vs Oleksii Hunbin (UKR) - 07.31 AM IST

Pravin Jadhav (IND) vs Galsan Bazarzhapov (ROC) - 12.30 PM IST

Deepika Kumari (IND) vs Karma (BHU) - 02.14 PM IST


tokyo 2020 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X