Tokyo Olympics: Archery Day 1, July 23 – All Indians to start their campaign – Preview, Schedule, Live Streaming, Where to Watch

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will kick start tomorrow with all the four Indian archers who have qualified for the Games in action at the Yumenoshima Ranking Field in Tokyo.



While the lone Indian woman to qualify, Deepika Kumari, will be in action in the Women's Individual Ranking round first; three men – Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai and Praveen Jadhav, will be competing in Men's Individual Ranking round soon after.

Deepika Kumari has been in the form of her life and will enter the Tokyo Olympics as world number 1 in women's recurve individual. The 27-year-old had won three gold medals on a single day during the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris last month. Having already competed in two editions of the Olympics prior to this, Deepika Kumari will be eyeing to clinch her first medal in the quadrennial event.

The Indian men, on the other hand, have blown hot and cold in recent times. While both Atanu Das and Tarundeep Rai already have the experience of competing at one and two editions of the Olympics, respectively, Praveen Jadhav will get his first taste of the quadrennial event tomorrow.

There is a lot at stake for the men, with the one who shoots the best tomorrow having a shot at teaming up with Deepika Kumari in the mixed team event.

