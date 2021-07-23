Tokyo Olympics: Couple goals missed! Pravin Jadhav to replace Atanu and pair up with Deepika Kumari in mixed archery

Up until today morning, each and every sports fan in India felt that the husband-wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari will partner each other for the Recurve Mixed Team event at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



But the way things panned out during the Men's Individual Ranking earlier today means that Atanu Das had to make way for the young Pravin Jadhav for India.

The Men's Individual Ranking Round was a disaster for India, with all the three archers from the country finishing outside the top 30 bracket. The inexperienced Pravin Jadhav finished as the highest-ranked Indian man at the 31st position with a score of 656 out of 720.

Atanu Das, on the other hand, could only register 653, while Tarundeep Rai trailed Das by one point.

Now, as per the rules of World Archery, two of the highest-ranked archers in the ranking round will pair up together for the Mixed Team event, meaning that Jadhav will be pairing with Kumari.

But, this rule is not mandatory. The Archery Association of India (AAI) can decide to field Das along with Kumari for the Mixed Team event – a decision they preferred taking against.

The Bridge can confirm that Pravin Jadhav will be seen partnering with Deepika Kumari as the ninth seed pair in the Mixed Team event tomorrow.

The pair of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari had recently won a gold medal at the Archery World Cup Stage 3 in Paris. But, the husband-wife duo will not be competing together at the Tokyo Olympics.