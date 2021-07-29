Deepika Kumari has stormed into the Round of 16 after overcoming the challenges posed by Karma (Bhutan) and Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez (USA). Kumari is yet to win a medal at the Olympic games and is gunning for a maiden podium finish at the games in Tokyo.

Kumari was ranked 9th in the Ranking Rounds and has a relatively easier draw till the quarter-finals. She faced Karma (Bhutan) in the Round of 64. She eased past the Bhutanese due to a considerable difference of quality between the two archers. Kumari won the game by 6-0 set points. The World No.1 was then posted to Jennifer-Mucino Fernandez (USA) in the Round of 32. The young American gave Kumari a run for their money but eventually succumbed to pressure to lost 6-4. Fernandez won the first sets before Kumari won two straight sets. The American made it 4-4 at the end of the fourth set before Kumari won the fifth and final set by a whisker.

How can Deepika Kumari win a medal?

Deepika Kumari, at the time of writing this, is yet to know her opponents in the Round of 16. A total of four archers are in the fray to face her in the pre-quarter-finals. Maja Jager (Denmark) will face Diananda Choirunisa (Indonesia) in the Round of 64 to set up a contest between the winners of the Round of 64 clash between Alice Ingley (Australia) and Ksenia Perova (ROC) in the Round of 32. The winners of the potential Round of 32 tie will then be paired up with Deepika Kumari in Round of 16 for a place in the quarter-finals.

As far as the other end of the bracket is concerned, An San (South Korea) is the likeliest opponent, Kumari is expected to face in the quarter-finals if she manages to get past the Round of 16 challenge. Kumari has been highly inconsistent but has the quality to overcome the South Korean challenge on her given day. Ren Hayakawa (Japan) is already in the other Round of 16 clash of the bracket waiting for the likes of An San to be done with their Round of 64 and 32 ties.



