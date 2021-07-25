Archery
Tokyo Olympics: Archery Day 3, July 26 – Men's team hopes to make it count – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch
After a string of setbacks over the last three days, the Indian men's archery team will give their all on day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics.
India is yet to turn around the success that was expected of its archers in the first two days of the Tokyo Olympics. The husband-wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari was expected to pull off the historic feat of winning India's first-ever archery medal in the mixed-team event of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. However, fate had other plans. In the men's individual rankings events. Pravin Jadhav was the best among the Indians with 656 points for a 31st place finish, three points ahead of India No 1 Atanu, while Tarundeep Rai, in his third Olympics appearance, took the 37th spot among 64 archers. Jadhav was chosen to be the partner of Deepika in the mixed team event, where the duo lost in the quarters against the mighty Koreans by 2-6
Following the unexpected turn of events, the men's team of Das, Rai, and Jadhav will look to make a comeback against Kazakhstan in the Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics. However, their real test would again be the Koreans if the trio wins in the opening round. With all the medal events panned out tomorrow for the men's team, it would be interesting to watch how far they can go.
Saty tuned with us for LIVE updates.
Schedule
Timings are in IST
6:30 AM
Archery - Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Kazakhstan - Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav
Where to Watch?
You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:
Japan: The Japan Consortium
USA: NBC Universal
UK: BBC, Eurosport
China: CCTV
Australia: Seven Network
Germany: ARD-ZDF
Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports
Spain: RTVE
Italy: RAI
France: Eurosport
South Africa: SABC