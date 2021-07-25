Tokyo Olympics: Archery Day 3, July 26 – Men's team hopes to make it count – Preview, Schedule, LIVE Streaming, where to watch

India is yet to turn around the success that was expected of its archers in the first two days of the Tokyo Olympics. The husband-wife duo of Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari was expected to pull off the historic feat of winning India's first-ever archery medal in the mixed-team event of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. However, fate had other plans. In the men's individual rankings events. Pravin Jadhav was the best among the Indians with 656 points for a 31st place finish, three points ahead of India No 1 Atanu, while Tarundeep Rai, in his third Olympics appearance, took the 37th spot among 64 archers. Jadhav was chosen to be the partner of Deepika in the mixed team event, where the duo lost in the quarters against the mighty Koreans by 2-6

Following the unexpected turn of events, the men's team of Das, Rai, and Jadhav will look to make a comeback against Kazakhstan in the Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations on Day 3 of the Tokyo Olympics. However, their real test would again be the Koreans if the trio wins in the opening round. With all the medal events panned out tomorrow for the men's team, it would be interesting to watch how far they can go.



Schedule

Timings are in IST

6:30 AM

Archery - Men's Team 1/8 Eliminations - India vs Kazakhstan - Atanu Das, Tarundeep Rai, Pravin Jadhav

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the action LIVE on Sony Sports Network channels in India. You can also live stream it on the Sony LIV application or website if you have the required subscription. Alternatively, you can also watch the live matches on Doordarshan (DD) Sports and listen to the commentary on All India Radio. Here are the details of broadcasters in some more countries:

Japan: The Japan Consortium

USA: NBC Universal

UK: BBC, Eurosport

China: CCTV

Australia: Seven Network

Germany: ARD-ZDF

Brazil: Grupo Globo, Bandsports

Spain: RTVE

Italy: RAI

France: Eurosport

South Africa: SABC