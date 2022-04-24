Archery World Cup: Tarundeep Rai, 38, and Ridhi Phor, 17, win mixed team gold for India

Veteran Tarundeep Rai and upcoming talent Ridhi Phor beat Great Britain in a thrilling final in the recurve mixed team gold medal match in Antalya on Sunday to secure India's second medal of the Archery World Cup. The compound men's team of Abhishek Verma, Rajat Chauhan and Aman Saini also won gold on Saturday.

The fifth seeded Indian pair - who have an age difference of 21 years between them - beat 11th seed Great Britain 5-4 (35-37, 36-33, 39-40, 38-37, 18-17) after the match went into a shoot-off to break the tie.

A tremendous performance gives India the gold medal in Antalya 🥇#ArcheryWorldCup pic.twitter.com/iHBDmtewxQ — World Archery (@worldarchery) April 24, 2022

Tarundeep and Ridhi had earlier got a bye and then beat Ukraine 6-2, Poland 5-1 and Spain 5-3 to reach the final.

The 38-year-old Tarundeep and 17-year-old Ridhi had been among the top four men and women recurve archers respectively at the selection trials last month.

As per the selection policy of the Archery Association of India (AAI), the top four will compete in the first three stages of the World Cup in Antalya (April 17-24), Shanghai (May 15-22) and Paris (June 19-26). Archers placed fifth to eighth in those trials will participate in the fourth stage in Medellin (July 17-24). The Asian Games team will be chosen based on performances at these events.