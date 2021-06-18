Who is Tarundeep Rai? 10 things you should know about the Indian archer

Tarundeep Rai has been one of the mainstays in the Indian Archery team since the past 18 years. The Sikkim born archer qualified for the Tokyo Olympics in 2020, following an impressive performance in the 2019 World Championships, which were held in 's-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands.



The trio of Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, Pravin Jadhav bagged a silver medal in the men's recurve event in 's-Hertogenbosch. The three archers qualified for the individual, as well as the team event at the Tokyo Olympics. Here are the 10 things you should know about the Indian archer, Tarundeep Rai: Where does Tarundeep Rai hail from? Tarundeep Rai hails from Namchi district in Sikkim, and is a part of the Kirati community.

Are Bhaichung Bhutia and Tarundeep Rai cousins?





One of the interesting facts about Tarundeep Rai is the fact that former Indian captain and legend, Bhaichang Bhutia is his cousin



When will Tarundeep Rai retire? Tarundeep Rai is all set to hang up his bow and arrow after the Tokyo Olympics 2021 which will be held from July 23-August 8, 2021. When did Tarundeep Rai make his debut? Tarundeep Rai made his debut way back in 2003 at the Asian Archer Championship, which was held in Yangon, Myanmar.

What was Tarundeep Rai's breakthrough performance?

Tarundeep Rai rose to the limelight after he bagged the Gold Medal at the Asian Grand Prix in Bangkok in 2004.

Has Tarundeep Rai competed at Olympics?

Yes, Tarundeep Rai has been a part of two Olympic games in 2004 and 2012. At 2004 Athens Olympic Games, Tarundeep Rai finished 32nd in the individual men's ranking round and later lost in Round of 64, whereas, at London Olympics, he finished 31st in the ranking round and lost in Round of 32, while the Indian team finished 12th. How has Tarundeep Rai fared at the Asian Games? Tarundeep Rai has fared well at the Asian Games over the years. In 2006, he bagged the Bronze medal in the Recurve team event in the Doha Asian Games. At 2010 Asian Games, he bagged the Silver medal in the individual recurve event. Where is Tarundeep Rai preparing for Tokyo Olympics? Tarundeep Rai is preparing for the Tokyo Olympics at Army Sports Institute in Pune, in what will be his final chance to claim an Olympic medal. Why is Tarundeep Rai one of the most celebrated Indian archers? Tarundeep Rai has been consistently performing on the big stages in the past two decades. The Indian archer has two World Championships Silver Medals to his name in the recurve team event (2005 and 2019). He has also won two Bronze medals at Asian Archery Championships in 2005 and 2019, in addition to two medals at Asian Games. Is Tarundeep Rai a recipient of Arjuna Award?









Yes, Tarundeep Rai was felicitated with the Arjuna Award in 2005, at the age of just 21.



