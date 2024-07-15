Tarundeep Rai: A story of grit and resilience

As the world gears up for the 2024 Paris Olympics, Indian archer Tarundeep Rai is set to make his fourth appearance in the Games.

With a career spanning over two decades, 40-year-old Rai exemplifies resilience and dedication throughout his career.

Rai hails from the northeastern frontier state of Sikkim, India.

He has significantly contributed to the state's rich legacy of producing exceptional sportspersons, following in the footsteps of his cousin, former Indian football captain Bhaichung Bhutia.

Rai's journey in archery began at a young age, and he has since established himself as one of the prominent figures in Indian archery.

Rise to prominence

Rai made his international debut at 19 during the 2003 Asian Archery Championships in Yangon, Myanmar. His early career was marked by a series of significant achievements, including his first gold medal at the Asian Grand Prix in Bangkok in 2004.

He continued to shine, winning a bronze in the men's recurve team event at the Asian Archery Championship in 2005 and a silver in the men's recurve team event at the World Archery Championship the same year.

Rai's consistent performance earned him the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2005, making him one of the youngest recipients at the age of 21.

His success continued at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha, where he, along with his teammates, secured a bronze in the men's recurve team event, further cementing India's presence in the international archery scene.

Indian men’s recurve team that won bronze at the 2006 Asian Games in Doha (Photo credit: Asian games)

Challenges and comeback



Despite a promising start, Rai had a challenging time between 2007 and 2008 due to a severe shoulder injury. This setback forced him to consider shooting with his non-dominant hand.

His resilience saw him make a remarkable comeback in the latter half of 2009, winning an individual recurve silver at the Asian Grand Prix in Tehran and a gold with the men's recurve team.

The year 2010 was particularly fruitful for Rai. He began with a men’s recurve team gold at the second Asian Grand Prix in Bangkok and went on to win a silver in the same event at the Archery World Cup in Porec, Croatia.

His exceptional performance peaked at the Asian Games in Guangzhou, China, where he won a silver in the men’s individual recurve event, becoming the first Indian to achieve this feat.

Continued success



Over the past decade, Rai has consistently performed at international tournaments. In 2019, he won a silver medal at the World Archery Championship in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands and a bronze at the Asian Archery Championships in Bangkok.

His contributions to the sport were recognized once again when he was awarded the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, in 2020.

In April 2024, Rai was part of the Indian men’s recurve team that won the World Cup gold, defeating reigning Olympic champions South Korea without dropping a set.

This historic victory not only ended the 14-year wait for the World Cup gold but also boosted India's chances of qualifying for the Paris Olympics.

#Breaking 🚨| 𝐀𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐏𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒!🎯



Men: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav



Women: Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat



This also marks the first time 🇮🇳 will have both the men's and women's team at the… pic.twitter.com/T66bTJmwKl — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) June 25, 2024

Olympic Journey



Rai first competed in the Olympics in 2004, where he placed 32nd in the men's individual ranking round and 43rd overall.

He was also part of the Indian men's archery team that finished 11th in the team event. Rai returned to the Olympics in 2012, representing India at the London Games.

He was again part of the Indian team at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, where he reached the quarterfinals in the men's team event and the second round in the individual event.

President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam presenting the Arjuna Award -2005 to Tarundeep Rai

Honours and recognition



Arjuna Award: 2005

Padma Shri: 2020

Doctor of Philosophy: Conferred by ICFAI University, Sikkim, in October 2023, in recognition of his contributions to archery.

Major achievements

World Championships: He was part of the Indian team that finished fourth in 2003 in New York City. He also won a silver medal in 2005 in Madrid and was the first Indian to make it to the semifinal round in 2005.

World Championships

Silver medal (2005, Madrid, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2019, 's-Hertogenbosch, Men's Team)

World Cup

Gold medal (2024, Shanghai, Men's Team)

Gold medal (2022, Antalya, Mixed Team)

Gold medal (2010, Shanghai, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2023, Antalya, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2014, Wroclaw, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2012, Odgen, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2012, Antalya, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2011, Porec, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2010, Porec, Men's Team)

Asian Games

Bronze medal (2006, Doha, Team)

Silver medal (2010, Guangzhou, Individual)

Asian Archery Championships

Bronze medal (2019, Bangkok, Recurve Team)

Silver medal (2005, New Delhi, Recurve Team)

Silver medal (2003, Yangon, Recurve Team)

Asia Cup

Gold medal (2024, Baghdad, Men's Team)

Silver medal (2024, Baghdad, Individual)

Commonwealth Games

Bronze medal (2010, New Delhi, Recurve Team)

At 40, Rai continues to be a formidable archer in the world.

His journey, marked by early successes, overcoming challenges, and continuous improvement, serves as an inspiration to many. As he prepares for the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympics, his determination and skill promise to bring further glory to Indian archery.