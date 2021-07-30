South Korean archer An San overcomes online abuse to win 3 gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics

An San, by now, should be a very familiar name for the Indians. She, after all, defeated the country's ace archer, Deepika Kumari, in the women's individual quarterfinal to crush their medal hopes.



Archery at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was all about An San. Just 20-year-old and competing in the very first Olympics of her career, An San's campaign in Tokyo brought her 3 gold medals – one in each event she competed in. Besides, she also set an Olympic record at the women's individual ranking round when he shot a whopping 680 out of a possible 720. There must have been no stopping An San at the Yumenoshima Park in Tokyo as she cruised to the yellow metal in Mixed Team, Women's Team and Women's Individual event, but there was certainly a lot going on for the youngster off the field. An San was brutally trolled and abused on various social media platforms for her looks and views when she embarked on to a historic journey in Tokyo. The 20-year-old was on the receiving ends of vile trolls from men who abused her for her short hair with their anti-feministic views.

Comments suspecting archer An's feminist identity emerged from the moment she made appearance on national TV during this year's Olympics Archery games; her short hair was an alleged sign of her feminism. "She looks exactly like a Megal-Femi(nist)* type."



*radical feminsit pic.twitter.com/eysN2tCDJw — solidarity.kr_ (@solidarity_kr) July 29, 2021

They even accused the star archer of using derogatory terms for men and termed her a misandrist. The trolls called her a feminist and asked the South Korean government and the Archery Association in the country to take back her Olympic medals from her.

Some even went on to state that the tax money paid by them should be put to better use than funding athletes with 'feminist views' like An San. As per reports, there exists a certain anti-feminist movement in South Korea wherein men campaign against women with feminist ideologies online. At time this moves from the internet to real life, and even something as silly as a haircut can lead to a hate campaign against women like An San has faced over the past few days.

For context: There is a prominent online anti-feminist movement in S. Korea. Ilbe comes to mind — it's a site where a lot of men campaign against women, and sometimes their taunts move from the web to the real, physical world. A hair style can launch a hate campaign. — Kelly Kasulis Cho (@KasulisK) July 29, 2021

Following the abuse and trolling of An San, support has poured in for the South Korean archer from various quarters, with a lot of women sharing their pictures with short hair on their social media handles to show solidarity to the Olympic champion.

Archery is one of those sports wherein the competitor has to be on top of their mental strength and be able to control their bodily functions as per their wish. Despite all the hate she faced, An San never let it affect her performance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics by one bit, and this should always act as an inspiration for the future generation of athletes.



