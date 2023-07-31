World University Games: Sagampreet Bisla, Aishwary Pratap clinch gold, India rises to 2nd place in medal standings

Archers and shooters added four gold, one silver and one bronze to India's medal tally on Monday at the World University Games to take the country up to the second spot behind table-topper China in the medal standings.

So far, India has won 17 medals, including nine gold.



Archers Sagampreet Bisla and Avneet Kaur clinched the gold medals in men's and women's compound archery in the individual categories, while Aman Saini settled for the bronze medal in the men's event.

In the men's compound archery final, Bisla defeated South Africa's De Klerk Christian Beyers in a nail-biting gold medal match 149-148. It was India's ninth gold in the Games.

With Aman winning the bronze medal, India, for the first time in the history of the World University Games, had two medallists on the archery podium in men's compound event.

Putting up a fantastic show, Avneet defeated USA's Sturgill Alyssa Grace and Cho Sua of South Korea to clinch the gold medal in women's individual compound archery final.

Shooters shine

Meanwhile, in shooting, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar of Guru Nanak Dev University won the 10m air rifle men's gold as he streamed past his fellow Indian shooter Divyansh Panwar Singh, scoring 252.6. Divyansh bagged silver, while Song Buhan of China got the bronze medal.

Indian shooters kept their domination intact in the 10m air rifle men's team event too. The Indian team featuring Arjun Babuta, Divyansh and Aishwary accumulated 1894.7 points to edge China and Kazakhstan in the gold medal match.