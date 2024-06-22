Antalya World Cup: Priyansh wins silver medal, qualifies for World Cup Final

Indian compound archer Priyansh bagged his second individual medal of the season after winning a silver medal at the third stage of the Archery World Cup in Antalya on Saturday. He also earned a ticket for the World Cup Final to be held in Mexico later this year.

He lost a very close match (148-149) to the world number one Mike Schlosser of the Netherlands in the final and missed the opportunity of claiming his first World Cup title. He had a little shaky start and scored a 9-pointer on his third arrow.

Mike grabbed this opportunity and maintained this one-point lead before going into the final set. But then, he lost his composure because of consistent pressure from the young Indian and dropped his first point of the match.

This allowed Priyansh to equal the score and force a shoot-off but he could not make use of it and shot another 9, helping Mike to claim his first World Cup title of the year.

Priyansh had a perfect start on the finals day as he took a solid victory over world no.2, Mathias Fullerton of Denmark in the semis. He shot a perfect 150 in that match to topple the in-form Danish archer, who shot a 149.

This was the first 150 from Priyansh in this tournament. He has now made it to his maiden World Cup Final after finishing in third position on the circuit this season with 52 points.

Additionally, Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge also confirmed his ticket to the World Cup final after finishing in sixth position with 33 points on the circuit.

In the women's compound, Jyothi Surekha is the only archer from India to book her place in the World Cup Final after her solid second-place finish in the World Cup Circuit rankings in 2024.