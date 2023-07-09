Priyansh becomes U-21 world champion

Priyansh became the under-21 world champion in compound archery in Ireland on Saturday to give India two individual medallists at one edition of the World Archery Youth Championships for the first time. Aditi Swami, another compound archer, earlier was crowned the U18 world champion.

Priyansh's gold medal swelled India's medal tally to nine medals, including five gold.

Priyansh defeated Aljaz Brenk of Slovenia 147-141 in a one-sided men's U-21 individual final. He had an intense opening round where the former Under-18 world champion Brenk levelled the Indian 29-all, shooting two arrows closer to the target. A composed Priyansh came up with a perfect round of 30 as the Slovenian crumbled under pressure following the promising start in the first end.

From a three-point advantage after the second end, Priyansh went on to build on his lead and was 118-112 ahead before the fifth and final round. The duo ended as they started, shooting 29 each which was enough for Priyansh to claim the U-21 world title in compound section.

This was Priyansh's second gold of the event after winning in the U21 compound mixed category earlier.

Priyansh is the fifth Indian archer after Palton Hansda (2006), Deepika Kumari (2009, 2011), Komalika Bari (2019, 2021) and Aditi Swami (2023) - to win an individual medal in the history of the World Archery Youth Championships.