Pravin Ojas Deotale loses coin toss, Mathias Fullerton tops men's compound seedings at Paris Archery Worlds'23

After a close finish in the compound men's qualifying round at the Hyundai Archery World Cup 2023 in Paris, a coin toss was required to decide the top seed.



India's Pravin Ojas Deotale lost the coin toss to Denmark’s Mathias Fullerton for the top seed spot.

Deotale scored 65 10+X and 35 X, the same as Fullerton, requiring a coin toss to determine the top seed.

While it forced Deotale to be seeded second, Fullerton, a gold medal winner in the compound team event two years ago in Paris, was happy to be the top seed.

“When you shoot some good arrows, then a little bit of the nerves kick in,” he said. “But I feel like I kept my cool and shot the arrows fine.”

Meanwhile, the coin toss demonstrated the exemplary form of Deotale, who is fresh from winning gold in the World Archery Championships. Deotale will look to continue his impressive form in Paris in the main draw.

“I just focus on my shooting, not what everyone else is shooting,” he said. “That makes me calmer, just focusing on myself.”

However, this is not the first time qualification was settled through coin flipping. In the 2018 Archery World Cup in Antalya, the Netherlands' Mike Schloesser, South Korea's Kim Jongho and Braden Gellenthien of the United States were tied at 713 points at the top of the compound standings after the first day of qualification.

In the coin toss, Schloesser topped the rankings in Turkey that put him above Kim, following the duo both managing 65 10s in their efforts.

Compound archery individual men's seedings:

Mathias Fullerton, Denmark - 713 65 10s 35Xs (8 circuit ranking points)

Ojas Pravin Deotale, India - 713 65 10s 35Xs (8 points)

Kris Schaff, USA - 713 65 10s 34Xs (8 points)

James Lutz, USA - 712 65 10s 30Xs (5 points)

Choi Yonghee, Korea - 712 64 10s 36Xs (5 points)

Kim Jongho, Korea - 712 64 10s 36Xs (5 points)

Jozef Bosansky, Solvakia - 712 64 10s 26Xs (5 points)

Shamai Yamrom, Israel - 711 63 10s 32Xs (1 point)

Stefan Heincz, Austria - 711 63 10s 26Xs (1 point)