Olympics 2024 Archery: Pravin Jadhav's campaign ends in Round of 64

India’s disappointing performance in archery continues as Pravin Jadhav lost to his Chinese opponent Kao Wenchao in straight games (6-0) earlier today in the Round of 64 of the men's individual category at the Paris Olympic 2024 on Thursday.

Jadhav was placed 39th (out of 64 participants) in the men’s qualifying round and managed to score only 658 from a maximum possible score of 720 forcing him to play against the Chinese opponent Kao Wenchao, who scored 665 in the qualifications was placed 26th.

Aiming to overcome his earlier heartbreak, Pravin entered the men’s singles elimination round with high hopes. However, it was his opponent, who asserted dominance from the first arrow.



The Chinese started strong, winning the first set 29 to Jadhav's 28 giving him an early headstart.

Jadhav fought back in the second set, delivering a solid score of 29, but Wenchao upped his game, shooting a perfect 30 to secure the set.

Pravin Jadhav, putting his best, but it's not enough. Even 29 was not enough. He losses second set in a row. #Archery pic.twitter.com/VnLU2QbL25 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) August 1, 2024

The final set saw Jadhav falling just short again, scoring 27 against Wenchao's 28.



Despite his commendable effort, Pravin Jadhav was unable to get the better of his Chinese rival, concluding his forgetful Olympic campaign.



After Jadhav's exit, India's representation in the men's category ended as Tarundeep Rai and Dhiraj Bommadevara also bowed out of the competition. Earlier the Indian men's team lost in the quarterfinal.

In the mixed team event, Dhiraj and Ankita Bhakat will be in action on Friday against Indonesia in the qualification round.