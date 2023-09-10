Prathamesh Jawkar wins silver at Archery World Cup Final, becomes only 2nd Indian male to attain the feat

Compound archer Prathamesh Samadhan Jawkar, 20, won a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Final after he lost in the shoot-off against Mathias Fullerton of Denmark in Mexico on Sunday. With this runner-up finish, Prathamesh became only the second Indian male archer to win a silver medal at the World Cup Final.



Both Prathamesh and Fullerton were tied at 148 in the final. In the shoot-off, Fullerton snatched the gold medal after scoring a perfect ten, as the Indian missed the target.

In the semifinals, Prathamesh got the better of Mike Schloesser of the Netherlands 150-149, while Fullerton beat Abhishek Verma, the 2015 silver medallist.

In the bronze medal playoff, Abhishek lost to Schloesser 149-150.

In women's compound archery, it was a disappointing day for India, with reigning world champion Aditi Gopichand Swami and Jyothi Surekha Vennam losing in the quarterfinals.

While Aditi lost to silver medallist Tanja Gellenthien 145-145 (shoot off 9-10), Jyothi went down 144-149 against Sara Lopez, the eventual gold medallist from Columbia.



The Indian duo finished the World Cup Final at the fifth and sixth place, respectively.

Earlier today, both men's compound archers Prathamesh and Abhishek produced commendable performances. In the quarterfinals, Abhishek won a shoot-off against Sawyer Sullivan 10-9 after they were at level at 146-all.

Prathamesh, on the other hand, beat Miguel Becerra of Mexico 149-141.

In the history of the Archery World Cup Final, only one Indian has ever won a gold medal, that is recurve archer Dola Banerjee in 2007.

In 2010, recurve archer Jayanta Talukadar won a bronze medal.

Another recurve archer Deepika Kumari won a silver medal each in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2015 and a bronze medal in 2018.

The first Indian male to win a silver medal at the Archery World Cup Final was Abhishek Verma. He won a silver medal in 2015 and a bronze medal in 2018.

In 2018, in the compound archery mixed doubles event, Abhishek Verma and Jyothi Surekha combined to bag a silver medal in another first for India.