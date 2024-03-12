Prathamesh Fuge sets a new national record at the National Squad Selection Trials

Compound archer Prathamesh Bhalchandra Fuge, the 21-year-old archer, created a new national record in the 4x50 metres category in the third phase of the National Squad Selection Trials that took place in the Sports Authority of India in Sonipat on Monday.

With a score of 1429 (714+715), he could have possibly broken the world record too, but the tournament is not officially recognized by the World Archery, the international federation of the sport of archery.

"This would have been a possible new world record too but unfortunately this tournament is not affiliated with World Archery. I am very thankful to my coach Pravin Sawant sir for his guidance and mentorship. Looking forward to a successful season ahead," Prathamesh said in an Instagram post.

Prathamesh is an up-and-coming talent in the world of archery. In 2023, he delivered stellar performances, winning two gold medals in the Asian Grand Prix Championship, one each in individual and one team event. He recently finished seventh in the Bangkok 2023 Asian Archery Championship.

This performance in Sonepat is a testament to his potential. And this will motivate him to pursue archery more seriously, craving more international glory.