Asian Archery C'ships 2023: Parneet Kaur wins women's compound and team gold

Indian compound archers finished their campaigns at the Asian Archery Championships 2023 in Bangkok on a high as they won three gold medals on Thursday.

Parneet Kaur won the day's first gold in the individual women's compound event.

Two more gold medals came in the women's compound team and mixed team events, taking India's overall gold medal tally to three today.



Parneet Kaur clinched the gold medal, upsetting compatriot Jyothi Surekha Vennam in a very close final. This is the first major individual title for the 18-year old Parneet.

In the final, Parneet was trailing 85-87 after the three ends but then secured two perfect ends, forcing the match to a shootoff (145-145) and clinched the gold medal 9-8.

Jyothi, who was looking for her third Asian Championship title, could not come triumphant this time and settled for a silver medal.



Later, Parneet and Jyothi joined world champion Aditi Gopichand Swami to win the gold medal in the women's compound archery team event as they won the final against Chinese Taipei 234-233. This is the third back to back major title for Indian women's compound team after the World Championships and the Asian Games gold medals.

TWO titles for India in Bangkok! 🌟🇮🇳

Aditi Swami and Priyansh take second gold at the 2023 Asian Championships.#ArcheryAsia #archery @india_archery pic.twitter.com/Rlxs48RH8o — World Archery (@worldarchery) November 9, 2023

Aditi Swami then paired up with Priyansh to win her second gold medal in the mixed team event, as the duo beat Thailand in the final 156-151.



In men's compound event, Abhishek Verma won the bronze medal following his 147-146 win over Joo Jaehoon of South korea in the third place playoff. With this win, Indian compound contingent finished the competition with three gold gold, one silver and 2 bronze medals.