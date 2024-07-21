Olympics: State-wise breakdown of Indian archery contingent at Paris Olympics

With the Paris Olympics set to start on the 26th of July, the Indian contingent has their eyes on the target—the gold medal. The contingent has reached Paris in high spirits for the first time in 12 years, with both the men’s and women’s teams having secured their quota for the Olympic Games.

With a stellar performance in the recent World Cup, the Indian contingent aims to conquer their only unachieved peak where they haven’t yet opened their account.

Among the contingent, Tarundeep Rai and Deepika Kumari are set to make their fourth appearance at the Games, while Dheeraj, Ankita, and Bhajan are set to make their Olympic debuts. Pravin Jadhav is set to return for his second Olympics after making his debut in Tokyo.

Archery has deep roots in the traditions of the indigenous people from North-East India. The bow and arrow were once inseparable from the lives of the Khasis and other indigenous communities in the region. Over time, the passion for the game has spread across the country.

With six archers securing their tickets to Paris this year, let’s take a look at where these skilled archers hail from:

State-wise breakdown of Indian archery contingent at Paris Olympics

- Tarundeep Rai - Sikkim

- Deepika Kumari - Jharkhand

- Dhiraj Bommadevara - Andhra

- Pravin Jadhav - Maharashtra

- Bhajan Kaur - Haryana

- Ankita Bhakat - West Bengal

With a balanced mix of experience and youth, the Indian team is well-equipped to achieve a significant milestone at the Olympics.