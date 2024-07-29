Olympics 2024 Archery: Indian men's team knocked out, losing to Turkiye in quarters - Highlights

Paris Olympics Archery Live: The medal events at archery to continue at Paris Olympics as the men's team event elimination round to take place on Monday.

The Indian men's team will be in action at the evening session, aiming to win India's first ever Archery medal.

The team of Dhiraj Boomadevara, Tarundeep Rai and Pravin Jadhav will take on the world silver medalist Turkiye in the quarterfinals at 6:30 PM IST.

The winner of the match will move one step closer to the Olympics medal.

Catch all the Live updates here: