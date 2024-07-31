Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai in action at the elimination round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian archers will continue at Paris Olympics with the second day of individual event elimination round on Wednesday.

Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will kickstart their campaign at individual elimination round.

Dhiraj Boomadevara in men's and Ankita Bhakat in women's exited from the competition while Bhajan Kaur reached round of 16 on Tuesday.

