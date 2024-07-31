Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Archery
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai in action at the elimination round - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action of the Individual elimination round of Indian archers at the Paris Olympics.
Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian archers will continue at Paris Olympics with the second day of individual event elimination round on Wednesday.
Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will kickstart their campaign at individual elimination round.
Dhiraj Boomadevara in men's and Ankita Bhakat in women's exited from the competition while Bhajan Kaur reached round of 16 on Tuesday.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
2024-07-31 10:01:05
- 31 July 2024 10:36 AM GMT
A poor end for Deepika as Reena takes a crucial set
Deepika Kumari 3-5 Reena Parnat
- 31 July 2024 10:34 AM GMT
The third set tied as Deepika finds a crucial 10 on final shot
Deepika Kumari 3-3 Reena Parnat
- 31 July 2024 10:31 AM GMT
Deepika drops the second after closely missing the 10-ring
Deepika Kumari 2-2 Reena Parnat
- 31 July 2024 10:30 AM GMT
A great start for Deepika, wins the first with a brilliant 29-28
Deepika Kumari 2-0 Reena Parnat
