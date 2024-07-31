Bg

India at Paris Olympics

India @ Paris

Gold 0
silver 0
Bronze 2
india
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Archery

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai in action at the elimination round - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action of the Individual elimination round of Indian archers at the Paris Olympics.

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Deepika Kumari, Tarundeep Rai in action at the elimination round - Blog, Scores, Updates
X

Indian archers in action for the Individual elimination round at the Paris Olympics.

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 31 July 2024 10:36 AM GMT

Olympics 2024 Archery Live: Indian archers will continue at Paris Olympics with the second day of individual event elimination round on Wednesday.

Deepika Kumari and Tarundeep Rai will kickstart their campaign at individual elimination round.

Dhiraj Boomadevara in men's and Ankita Bhakat in women's exited from the competition while Bhajan Kaur reached round of 16 on Tuesday.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-07-31 10:01:05
ArcheryParis OlympicsIndia at Olympics
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X