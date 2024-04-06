Ojas Deotale launches Ojas Foundation to support aspiring archers

Arjuna Awardee winner Ojas Deotale has embarked on a noble mission to empower aspiring archers through the launch of the Ojas Foundation. This initiative aims to provide support and resources to talented players who face financial barriers in pursuing their passion for archery.

Deotale, who clinched the prestigious Arjuna Award in 2023 for his outstanding contributions to compound archery, has been a beacon of inspiration for many young athletes across the nation. His recent triumphs, including a historic gold medal at the 2023 Archery Championships in Berlin, Germany, have propelled him to the forefront of the global archery scene.

21 yrs old Ojas Deotale was conferred with Arjuna award: Archery

The foundation's inaugural endeavor involves hosting a camp that will bring together a distinguished lineup of Olympians, National Awardees, and international archers. This gathering will provide a platform for elite archers to share their invaluable experiences and techniques with aspiring archers, ranging from beginners to seasoned practitioners.



One of the hallmark initiatives of the Ojas Foundation is its commitment to providing archery equipment to talented players who cannot afford it. Recognizing that financial constraints often hinder the progress of promising athletes, the foundation pledges to furnish full archery kits to deserving individuals identified by coaches during the camp.

Deotale's stellar performances, including medal hauls at the 2023 Archery World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup, attest to his exceptional prowess in the sport. Notably, his triumph over compatriot Abhishek Verma at the Asia 2022 Men's Compound Archery Championship solidified his status as one of India's most formidable archers.