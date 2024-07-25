Olympics 2024: Korean Lim Sihyeon sets new World Record in Archery women's event

South Korea’s Lim Sihyeon broke the world record in the Recurve Archery women's event on Thursday in the women's ranking round of the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Lim finished with a score of 694 from a possible 720, beating the existing record of Kang Chaeyoung who scored 692 points at 's-Hertogenbosch in 2019. Lim scored 48 ten pointers out of which 21 landed at the inner circle to achieve this historic feat.

Lim asserted her dominance over her fellow counterparts from the starting rounds after scoring continuous 59-pointers in the opening rounds. Supported by fellow South Korean Shooter NAM Suhyeon who finished second with a score of 688, South Korea finished first in the women’s team event rankings with a score of 2046 from the maximum possible score of 2160, also an Olympic record.



After the end of the qualifying India’s Ankita Bhakat finished 11th with a seasonal best performance scoring 666 points while Bhajan Kaur finished at the 22nd position with a score of 659 points, Deepika finished the qualifying right below Kaur with a score of 658.

Indian women’s team finished in 4th place with a score of 1983 while China and Mexico occupied the second and third positions respectively, thereby earning a bye in the first round.

Qualifications Format in Archery at the Olympics

Each archer will shoot a total of 72 arrows, divided into two halves of 36 arrows each. An archer will shoot six arrows per set, resulting in six sets per half.

The overall scores from these rounds will be used to rank these archers, determining the seeding for the next head-to-head rounds.

The cumulative scores of all three archers will determine the overall team score based on which the seedings will be determined. The top four seeded teams from the rankings will qualify for the quarterfinals while the teams ranked 5-12 will face off each other to fill the remaining quarter-final spots.

The scores of the qualifying rounds will also be used to determine the rankings for the mixed team events where the top 16 will qualify for further rounds.