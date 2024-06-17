Antalya World Cup: Last chance for archers to book a spot in World Cup Final

The World Cup circuit of archery is coming to an end with the last World Cup stage of the season to be held in Antalya from June 18 to 23. This is the final opportunity for the archers to book their spot at the season finale, the World Cup Final, in Tlaxcala, Mexico.

The winners of each World Cup stage booked their spot in the World Cup final, and the final few spots were decided based on the World Cup Rankings of the season. There are a total of eight available spots in each of the four individual categories at this season finale.

India has only one archer who has confirmed the spot for this year's World Cup finals so far and that is Jyothi Surekha Vennam, who booked her spot after winning the gold medal in the women's compound individual category at the first World Cup stage in Shanghai.

Ranking Quotas on Hunt

This tournament is also the final major event before the much-awaited Paris Olympics. This makes this World Cup a lot more exciting as archers across the globe are fighting hard to grab the final few quota spots through World Rankings.

Indian women's team will also be in the hunt to grab a team quota spot for the Olympics while the men's team has an unassailable lead on the nearest rivals, which already confirmed their ranking quota spot for the Paris Olympics.

In the compound archery, Indian archers will try to bounce back after an unsatisfactory World Cup last month in South Korea. They will also try to confirm their spot in the World Cup final.

Squad

Men's Recurve - Dhiraj Boomadevara, Tarundeep Rai, Praveen Jadhav

Women's Recurve - Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, Ankita Bhakat

Men's Compound - Abhishek Verma, Prathamesh Fuge, Priyansh

Women's Compound - Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami, Parneet Kaur

Schedule

18 - Compound Ranking round

19 - Compound Team Elimination and Recurve Ranking Round

20 - Compound Individual Elimination and Recurve Team Elimination

21 - Mixed team Eliminations and Recurve Individual Elimination

22 - Compound Finals

23 - Recurve Finals

SEVEN quotas for @Paris2024 awarded at the Final Olympic Qualifier 40 days ahead of the @Olympics 🇦🇿🇮🇷🇲🇩🇮🇳🇺🇦🇸🇰🇵🇱#ArcheryinParis pic.twitter.com/054EV6TIGu — World Archery (@worldarchery) June 16, 2024

Live streaming



All the finals of the compound and recurve archery at the Antalya World Cup will be live-streamed on the Sony Liv App in India. The fans can also tune in to World Archery's official platform, Archery+, but will need a subscription for the website.