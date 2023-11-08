Asian Archery Championship: Jyoti Surekha to face Parneet Kaur in the Women's Compound final

Two Finals Confirmed in Compound at the 2023 Asian Archery Championship in Bangkok, on Wednesday. An all-Indian final is set for the Women's Compound Individual event between Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur. The Compound Mixed team has also reached the final.

The Compound Mixed team, consisting of Priyansh and Aditi Swami, secured their place in the final with a 157-155 victory over a Kazakhstan pair in the semi-final. They will compete against Thailand in the final for the title clash tomorrow morning at 9:20 AM IST.

In the Women's Compound category, Jyoti Surekha Vennam won her semi-final with a score of 148-145 against Huang-I-Jou of Chinese Taipei, confirming her title clash with Parneet Kaur, who won her semi-final match with a score of 147-145 against Kazakhstan's Viktoriya Lyan.

In the Men's Compound event, Abhishek Verma will compete in the Bronze Medal match against Joo Jaehoon of South Korea. Abhishek Verma narrowly lost his semi-final bout against Kazakhstan's Andrey Tyutyun. Andrey had an impressive journey to the final, eliminating three Indian players on his way, including Priyansh in the quarter-final and World Champion Ojas Deotale in the Round of 16. Another Indian, Prathamesh Fuge, lost his quarterfinal to Abhishek Verma with a score of 147-148.

Earlier in the competition, World Champion Aditi Swami was upset by Bangladeshi player Bonna Akter in the Round of 16 with a score of 145-146. Meanwhile, Muskan Kirar lost her quarter-final match 142-146 to Parneet Kaur, missing out on a medal match.

No Medal Matches in Recurve Individuals

Four Indian recurve archers were in action today, but none of them were able to reach the semi-finals, missing out on any possible medal match.

In the Recurve Men's category, both Dhiraj and Tarundeep Rai lost in their quarter-final matches. Dhiraj lost 3-7 to Tang Chi Chun of Chinese Taipei, while Tarundeep Rai lost 0-6 to Kim Je Deok of South Korea.

Bhajan Kaur and Tisha Punia did not make it to the quarterfinals of the Recurve Women's event. Bhajan Kaur lost 0-6 to Lim Sihyeon of South Korea, and Tisha Punia lost 1-7 to Hai Ligan of China in the Round of 16 matches.

In the evening session, the team events will kickstart, with both the Recurve Men's and Women's teams in the hunt for Paris Olympic quota places."

