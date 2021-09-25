Archery: Jyothi Surekha Vennam wins silver in women's individual compound at World Championships

The ace Indian compound archer Jyothi Surekha Vennam has clinched the silver medal at the ongoing World Championships in Yankton, USA. The 25-year-old fell to a 144-146 defeat against world number 3 Sara Lopez in the final.

The Indian, who seemed to be in a tremendous touch throughout the day, struggled for consistency in the final, falling to a narrow defeat. Jyothi was put under pressure right from the start in the final as the Columbian led 29-28 after the first three arrows.

While the Andhra Pradesh girl tried her best to cling to the match, Lopez did not give leave any room for error. Jyothi did hit a perfect 30 in her final three arrows, but a 3 point lead for Lopez before the fifth end meant that it was never going to be enough.

Jyothi wins 🥈!



Jyothi Vennam goes down to Sara Lopez in the final but wins her third silver medal at the 2021 Archery World Championships.



🇮🇳 144-146 🇨🇴



(📸: @worldarchery)#WorldChampionships | #Archery🏹 pic.twitter.com/jDK9sdfXQs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) September 25, 2021





Ranked number 13 in the world, Jyothi defeated Mexico's Andrea Becerra 148-146 in the semifinal. This was after she scored a perfect 150 against the Croatian Amanda Mlinaric in the quarters.

This is Jyothi Sureka Vennam's third silver medal at this edition of the World Championships in Yankton. She had earlier won bagged the second spot in the mixed compound team event and the women's team event.